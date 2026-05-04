Pape Sy News: One save in loss

Sy had one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Monaco.

Sy conceded two second half goals Saturday as Metz dropped points from a winning position in a 2-1 loss to Monaco. Since taking over as Metz's first-choice keeper, the veteran has produced 22 saves and eight clearances across six successive starting appearances while conceding 12 goals and recoding two clean sheets. If Sy remains the preferred option, his next challenge will come Sunday when Metz hosts Lorient.