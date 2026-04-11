Pape Sy News: Six saves in defeat

Sy made six saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-1 loss versus Marseille.

Sy turned in a busy night with six saves in Friday's 3-1 loss at the Velodrome, his top mark of the season, coming up big with a pair of first-half denials on Mason Greenwood and adding several key stops to keep Metz hanging around. He was finally beaten by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's composed finish in the 13th minute, Igor Paixao's bold chip right after the break in the 48th, and Hamed Traore's stoppage-time tap-in, with defensive breakdowns leaving him exposed on all three. Metz are still stuck at the bottom of Ligue 1 and are now staring relegation to Ligue 2 straight in the face.