Pape Sy News: Starts Sunday
Sy (elbow) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Nantes.
Sy is back with his club after some doubts heading into Sunday, not only fit but seeing the start immediately. This is only his fourth start of the season, as he is typically a backup keeper for the club. The question is whether Sy will remain holding the starting role, as Jonathan Fischer has now been benched two games in a row.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now