Pascal Gross headshot

Pascal Gross Injury: Decent in Brighton's midfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 2:28am

Gross has been decent in the recent weeks for Brighton, contributing two assists and 12 chances created in the last three games.

Gross has been in a solid groove over the past few weeks, racking up two assists while creating 12 chances across his last three Premier League appearances as the team's main playmaker pulling the strings. Since returning to the club during the winter transfer window, the German has stepped right back into his natural starting role in the middle of the park for the Seagulls, which has cut into Carlos Baleba's minutes.

Pascal Gross
Brighton & Hove Albion
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