Pascal Gross Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Gross (knee) suffered an injury against Gladbach in their last contest and is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, the club announced.

Gross suffered a ligament injury in his knee against Gladbach that will force him to recover and rule him out for Saturday's game. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to determine if he can be available for the clash against Wolfsburg on May 3. Salih Ozcan is expected to see increased playing time during his absence.