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Pascal Gross News: 11 crosses Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Gross generated two shots (two on goal), 11 crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Leeds United.

Gross recorded 11 crosses in Sunday's loss, the fourth time this season he's recorded double-digit crosses. He also created four chances for the fourth time this season and put a season-high two shots on target in his very productive day on the attack. He completed the full 90 minutes in his 13th consecutive Premier League match.

Pascal Gross
Brighton & Hove Albion
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