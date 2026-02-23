Pascal Gross headshot

Pascal Gross News: Active offensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Gross generated one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Brentford.

Gross was active offensively in Saturday's matchup against Brentford, attempting one shot, creating two key chances and delivering five crosses. The midfielder remains a key attacking outlet, serving as the team's primary set-piece taker and dictating play in possession. He has now started nine straight matches across all competitions, recording one goal and 15 key passes during that span.

Pascal Gross
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
