Pascal Gross headshot

Pascal Gross News: Assists again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Gross assisted once to go with seven crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Gross assisted in his second straight match Saturday, setting up Kaoru Mitoma's strike just before halftime. It was one of four chances he created -- his second most in a match this season -- and he also recorded four accurate crosses for the fifth time this season. He has been very productive since returning to Brighton in January, recording one goal, three assists and 28 chances created across 14 appearances.

Pascal Gross
Brighton & Hove Albion
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