Pascal Gross News: Assists opener in 2-1 win
Gross assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest.
Gross assisted Diego Gomez to help his side as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-1. This was his first assist for Brighton since returning in January. In his seven most recent Premier League games, he has created at least two chances in six of them and has also taken at least one shot in six of them.
