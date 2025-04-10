Pascal Gross News: Back from suspension
Gross completed his one-game suspension due to yellow cards accumulation in the Champions League and will be eligible to face Barcelona for the second leg on Tuesday.
Gross missed Wednesday's 4-0 defeat against Barcelona in the first leg of the quarter-final and is now available to play for the second leg. He should return directly to the starting squad in the midfield now that he is an option.
