Pascal Gross News: Five crosses in 3-0 win

Gross registered one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton.

Gross attempted five crosses, including two from corners, as Brighton won 3-0 against Wolves. Gross has continued his run as Brighton's main set-piece taker, despite only coming midway through the season. He completed two of his five crosses and created one chance. He has created at least one chance in each of the last seven matches.