Pascal Gross News: Five crosses in 3-0 win
Gross registered one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton.
Gross attempted five crosses, including two from corners, as Brighton won 3-0 against Wolves. Gross has continued his run as Brighton's main set-piece taker, despite only coming midway through the season. He completed two of his five crosses and created one chance. He has created at least one chance in each of the last seven matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Gross See More
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Saturday, May 93 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings EPL DFS Picks: Cash and GPP Strategy for May 93 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW36 Free Hit Team: Best Draft, Picks & Strategy for Gameweek 363 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW36 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Gameweek 364 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 366 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Gross See More