Pascal Gross News: Five crosses in away win
Gross generated two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win against Sunderland.
Gross took five crosses, including two corners as Brighton beat Sunderland away from home. Gross has reached 10 starts since rejoining Brighton in 11 games. In this time, he has scored one and assisted one. He completed two crosses in this game and created a chance, making it 11 chances created in his last six Premier League games.
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