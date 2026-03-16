Pascal Gross headshot

Pascal Gross News: Five crosses in away win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Gross generated two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win against Sunderland.

Gross took five crosses, including two corners as Brighton beat Sunderland away from home. Gross has reached 10 starts since rejoining Brighton in 11 games. In this time, he has scored one and assisted one. He completed two crosses in this game and created a chance, making it 11 chances created in his last six Premier League games.

Pascal Gross
Brighton & Hove Albion
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