Pascal Gross News: Four assists in 6-0 win

Gross registered four assists to go with three shots (two on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 6-0 win versus Union Berlin.

Gross assisted four of Dortmund's six goals, connecting with Serhou Guirassy three times and with Maximilian Beier once. In total, he created seven chances in the game, his most of the season, having created six in two separate games. He more than doubled his assist total of the season, bringing it up to a total of seven.