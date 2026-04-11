Pascal Gross News: Rewarded with assist
Gross assisted once to go with five crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 win over Burnley.
Gross was highly accurate with his service and got rewarded with an assist in Brighton's 2-0 win. He should continue being productive when the Seagulls take on Tottenham, a side which has allowed 50 goals through 31 EPL games.
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