Pascal Gross News: Set for suspension
Gross will serve one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards.
Gross picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and will be suspended for the final match of the season against Kiel. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter for Dortmund in the midfield, with Salih Ozcan expected to see increased playing time for that game.
