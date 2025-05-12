Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pascal Gross headshot

Pascal Gross News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Gross will serve one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards.

Gross picked up his fifth yellow card in the Bundesliga and will be suspended for the final match of the season against Kiel. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter for Dortmund in the midfield, with Salih Ozcan expected to see increased playing time for that game.

Pascal Gross
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now