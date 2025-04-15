Pascal Gross News: Six crosses, four accurate

Gross recorded two shots (one on goal), six crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 3-1 victory against Barcelona.

For the first time since Jan. 21, Gross logged more than five crosses. Across the 2024-25 Champions League, four crosses are his second-highest tally in the category. Gross will finish this UCL season with two assists on 66 crosses (23 accurate), 37 corners and 25 chances created.