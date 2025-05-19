Pascal Gross News: Suspension cleared
Gross is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Gross has served his suspension for yellow card accumulation and is now available for the next contest. The midfielder has been a regular starter for Dortmund and will look to return in form for pre-season after Dortmund completed an impressive comeback in the standings to qualify for the Champions League next season.
