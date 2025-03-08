Pascal Gross News: Very active in Saturday's loss

Gross had one shot (zero on goal), 16 crosses (three accurate) and 11 corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus FC Augsburg.

Gross was his side's most dangerous attacker in Saturday's loss by a large margin. He set season highs in crosses (16) and corners (11) and created multiple chances in his sixth straight match. Despite all of that production, he and his side only managed one shot on target throughout the match. Gross also blocked one shot and won two duels before he was subbed off in the 75th minute for Marcel Sabitzer.