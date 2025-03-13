Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pascal Gross headshot

Pascal Gross News: Will miss first leg against Barca

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Gross will miss the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona due to suspension.

Gross received his third yellow card on Wednesday in the second-leg clash with Lille and will miss the first leg of the quarter-final against Barcelona due to suspension. His absence will force a change in the starting XI since he has been a regular starter under Niko Kovac, with Salih Ozcan likely seeing more minutes in that game. Gross will be back for the second leg on April. 15.

Pascal Gross
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now