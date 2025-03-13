Pascal Gross News: Will miss first leg against Barca

Gross will miss the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona due to suspension.

Gross received his third yellow card on Wednesday in the second-leg clash with Lille and will miss the first leg of the quarter-final against Barcelona due to suspension. His absence will force a change in the starting XI since he has been a regular starter under Niko Kovac, with Salih Ozcan likely seeing more minutes in that game. Gross will be back for the second leg on April. 15.