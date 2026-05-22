Pascal Struijk Injury: Hopeful to face West ham

Struijk (hip) is questionable for Sunday's match against West Ham, according to manager Daniel Farke. "We have Pascal back in training, so let's see how his body reacts. Hopefully, he is available."

Struijk is working for a return Sunday, as the defender looks to be a late call and will face some fitness checks ahead of the contest against West Ham. He has only missed one match due to the injury, so the quick turnaround for the season finale would be a good sight. He has started in 32 of his 33 appearances this season in the defense, so if he is fit, a starting role could be likely for the defender.