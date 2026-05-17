Pascal Struijk Injury: Not an option Sunday
Struijk (hip) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Brighton.
Struijk has been unable to recover from the hip issue that forced him off during the club's last match, with manager Daniel Farke's assessment of him as a major doubt proving accurate after the defender was unable to train during the week. The last time Struijk missed a start in the league dates back to March 8, making his absence a notable concern for a Leeds United side that has relied heavily on him at the back. Sebastiaan Bornauw is expected to step into the starting role until he returns to full speed.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Struijk See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3612 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW35 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks Under 15% Ownership17 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW35 Free Hit Team: Best Draft, Picks & Strategy for Gameweek 3518 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3519 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3519 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Struijk See More