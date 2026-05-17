Pascal Struijk Injury: Not an option Sunday

Struijk (hip) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Brighton.

Struijk has been unable to recover from the hip issue that forced him off during the club's last match, with manager Daniel Farke's assessment of him as a major doubt proving accurate after the defender was unable to train during the week. The last time Struijk missed a start in the league dates back to March 8, making his absence a notable concern for a Leeds United side that has relied heavily on him at the back. Sebastiaan Bornauw is expected to step into the starting role until he returns to full speed.