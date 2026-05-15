Pascal Struijk headshot

Pascal Struijk Injury: Not training, availability in doubt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2026 at 6:22am

Struijk (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's match against Brighton, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Pascal [is] not in training yet after the last game. Big doubt if he is available."

Struijk had to leave the club's last match early and now remains in doubt for the club, as he was unable to train during the week. This will leave the defender with only two days to see a status change, likely trying to push to train, but unlikely to risk him with their place in the Premier League solidified for next season. However, he has been a regular starter as of late, with his last missed start in FA Cup play on March 8, leaving Sebastiaan Bornauw to likely work into the starting XI in his place.

Pascal Struijk
Leeds United
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