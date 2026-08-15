Pascal Struijk Injury: Rejoins training ahead of Conference playoff
Struijk was dealing with discomfort but is aiming to be available in upcoming contests, with coach Fabian Hurzeler saying "He's training now, so he will be back in the squad hopefully next game.", Derren Howard of Sussex World reports.
Struijk joined Brighton from Leeds United ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, and he's expected to assume a significant role in the back line. The defender, who posted 207 clearances over 34 Premier League appearances last season, has apparently overcome a minor issue during the preseason. However, if he eventually needs to rest in the opening games, Luka Vuskovic and Olivier Boscagli may benefit in terms of playing time.
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