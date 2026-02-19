Pascal Struijk Injury: Returns to squad
Struijk (hip) is back available and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa, coach Daniel Farke said in the press conference. "Good news, Stach, Struijk, Dan James are back in training and available."
Struijk is back available and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa after missing the last two matches across all competitions due to a hip injury. The defender had been an undisputed starter prior to his setback, and his return could help solidify the back line.
