Pascal Struijk headshot

Pascal Struijk Injury: Subs off Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Struijk left Monday's match against Tottenham due to an apparent injury.

Struijk sustained an undisclosed issue before being replaced by Sebastiaan Bornauw in the 56th minute of this game. The Dutchman has started eight times in a row in all competitions, but this problem puts him at risk of missing the final couple of fixtures of the season. In that case, Leeds will lose their best contributor of clearances, with Bornauw likely stepping into a bigger role in his place.

Pascal Struijk
Leeds United
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