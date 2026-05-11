Pascal Struijk Injury: Subs off Monday
Struijk left Monday's match against Tottenham due to an apparent injury.
Struijk sustained an undisclosed issue before being replaced by Sebastiaan Bornauw in the 56th minute of this game. The Dutchman has started eight times in a row in all competitions, but this problem puts him at risk of missing the final couple of fixtures of the season. In that case, Leeds will lose their best contributor of clearances, with Bornauw likely stepping into a bigger role in his place.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Struijk See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 366 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW35 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks Under 15% Ownership11 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW35 Free Hit Team: Best Draft, Picks & Strategy for Gameweek 3512 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3513 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3513 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Struijk See More