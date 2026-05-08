Pascal Struijk headshot

Pascal Struijk Injury: Suffers hip contusion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Struijk is questionable for Monday's match against Tottenham due to a hip contusion, according to assistant manager Edmund Riemer. "Pascal is not going to train today with us. He has a hip contusion, so he got a hit. He will train individually, but we are hopeful that he will be available."

Struijk is going to need some testing as he heads into Monday's match, as the defender is struggling with a hip injury. This will leave him questionable, as he will try to train on Friday individually before a hopeful return. The main storyline to watch is if he will be fit enough to start if he does make the squad, as if not, Sebastiaan Bornauw could enter the starting XI in his place.

Pascal Struijk
Leeds United
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