Pascal Struijk Injury: Won't make FA Cup action

Struijk (hip) is not an option for Sunday's match against Birmingham, according to manager Daniel Farke. "I don't think Pascal will be involved in this game."

Struijk will not be with the team as they take the field on Sunday, as he is still recovering from a hip injury. The good news is that with the defender just nearly missing out, a return shouldn't take too much longer. He will then eye the next match when facing Aston Villa on Feb. 21, as he is a lead defender when fit for the club.