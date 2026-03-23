Pascal Struijk News: Exits with muscular fatigue

Struijk was substituted in the 83rd minute of Saturday's 0-0 draw against Brentford due to muscular fatigue, according to coach Daniel Farke, per the Yorkshire Post. "I hope it's just a cramp and nothing major. The first assessment was okay so not an injury, just a bit fatigued because he had many sprints today. The game was stretched. We had to defend many counter-attacks against players like [Kevin] Schade and [Igor] Thiago and later on [Dango] Ouattara. He had to put lots of high-speed distance in and I think he was just a bit tired. It shouldn't be too bad."

Struijk had a busy outing in Saturday's clash against the Bees, piling up seven clearances and one tackle while dealing with wave after wave of counter-attacks before muscular fatigue forced him off in the 83rd minute. The defender did not pick up any kind of injury and should use the international break to get back to full fitness as he remains a locked-in starter on the back line for Leeds United.