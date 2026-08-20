Pascal Struijk headshot

Pascal Struijk News: Makes bench in Conference League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Struijk (undisclosed) is on the bench for Thursday's Conference League playoff match against Tromso.

Struijk had been dealing with discomfort in recent days, but the defender resumed training earlier this week and made the bench for this European clash. The Dutchman should be an option for the EPL opener against Aston Villa on Sunday as well.

Pascal Struijk
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Struijk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Struijk See More
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
SOC
Underdog EPL Best Ball Rankings 2026/27: The Premier Pup & The False Nine
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Rankings: Top 400 for 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
29 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
107 days ago
FPL GW35 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks Under 15% Ownership
SOC
FPL GW35 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks Under 15% Ownership
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
112 days ago