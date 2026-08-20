Pascal Struijk News: Makes bench in Conference League
Struijk (undisclosed) is on the bench for Thursday's Conference League playoff match against Tromso.
Struijk had been dealing with discomfort in recent days, but the defender resumed training earlier this week and made the bench for this European clash. The Dutchman should be an option for the EPL opener against Aston Villa on Sunday as well.
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