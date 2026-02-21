Pascal Struijk headshot

Pascal Struijk News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Struijk (hip) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa.

Struijk makes the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa after missing the last two matches across all competitions due to a hip injury. The defender had been an undisputed starter prior to his setback and resumes that role immediately upon his return. His presence should help solidify the back line.

Pascal Struijk
Leeds United
