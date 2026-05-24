Pascal Struijk headshot

Pascal Struijk News: Named in starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Struijk (hip) is in the starting XI for Sunday's season finale against West Ham.

Struijk passed the fitness checks that had been set to determine his availability after returning to training, with manager Daniel Farke's hopeful words ahead of the weekend proving well-founded as the defender earns his place back in the starting lineup for the curtain closer. The Dutchman has been a near ever-present figure at the back this season, starting 32 of his 33 appearances while tallying 37 tackles, 29 interceptions and an impressive 205 clearances, and his return after missing just one match with the hip issue is a timely boost for a Leeds side heading into a high-stakes season finale against West Ham United.

Pascal Struijk
Leeds United
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