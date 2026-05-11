Pascal Struijk headshot

Pascal Struijk News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Struijk (hip) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Tottenham.

Struijk was looking to be unlikley for Monday but has still made the team sheet, doing one better with a spot in the starting XI. He has maintained a starting role that should carry into the end of the season, starting in 31 of his 32 appearances while recording six clean sheets.

Pascal Struijk
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Struijk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Struijk See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 36
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
FPL GW35 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks Under 15% Ownership
SOC
FPL GW35 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks Under 15% Ownership
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
11 days ago
FPL GW35 Free Hit Team: Best Draft, Picks & Strategy for Gameweek 35
SOC
FPL GW35 Free Hit Team: Best Draft, Picks & Strategy for Gameweek 35
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
12 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago