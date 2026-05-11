Pascal Struijk News: Starting Monday
Struijk (hip) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Tottenham.
Struijk was looking to be unlikley for Monday but has still made the team sheet, doing one better with a spot in the starting XI. He has maintained a starting role that should carry into the end of the season, starting in 31 of his 32 appearances while recording six clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Struijk See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 366 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW35 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks Under 15% Ownership11 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW35 Free Hit Team: Best Draft, Picks & Strategy for Gameweek 3512 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3513 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3513 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Struijk See More