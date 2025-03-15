Fantasy Soccer
Pasquale Mazzocchi headshot

Pasquale Mazzocchi Injury: Available for Venezia match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Mazzocchi (calf) "will be selected for Sunday's game with Venezia," coach Antonio Conte informed.

Mazzocchi has recuperated from a calf issue that cost him three contests and will resume providing depth on both wings behind Matteo Politano, Leonardo Spinazzola and Mathias Olivera. He has a minor role when there aren't injuries. He has recorded four crosses (one accurate), four tackles (two won) and five clearnces in his last five outings (two starts).

Pasquale Mazzocchi
Napoli
