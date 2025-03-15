Pasquale Mazzocchi Injury: Available for Venezia match
Mazzocchi (calf) "will be selected for Sunday's game with Venezia," coach Antonio Conte informed.
Mazzocchi has recuperated from a calf issue that cost him three contests and will resume providing depth on both wings behind Matteo Politano, Leonardo Spinazzola and Mathias Olivera. He has a minor role when there aren't injuries. He has recorded four crosses (one accurate), four tackles (two won) and five clearnces in his last five outings (two starts).
