Pasquale Mazzocchi Injury: Available for Venezia match

Mazzocchi (calf) "will be selected for Sunday's game with Venezia," coach Antonio Conte informed.

Mazzocchi has recuperated from a calf issue that cost him three contests and will resume providing depth on both wings behind Matteo Politano, Leonardo Spinazzola and Mathias Olivera. He has a minor role when there aren't injuries. He has recorded four crosses (one accurate), four tackles (two won) and five clearnces in his last five outings (two starts).