Pasquale Mazzocchi

Pasquale Mazzocchi Injury: Sustains calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 2:29am

Mazzocchi picked up a soleus muscular distraction in his right calf in training, Napoli announced.

Mazzocchi will skip at least a couple of fixtures to heal. He drew a rare start in the previous match thanks to a tactical modification and the absences of Leonardo Spinazzola (glute) and Mathias Olivera (calf). if neither returns versus Como, Matteo Politano will adapt to the role.

Pasquale Mazzocchi
Napoli

