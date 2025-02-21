Pasquale Mazzocchi Injury: Sustains calf injury

Mazzocchi picked up a soleus muscular distraction in his right calf in training, Napoli announced.

Mazzocchi will skip at least a couple of fixtures to heal. He drew a rare start in the previous match thanks to a tactical modification and the absences of Leonardo Spinazzola (glute) and Mathias Olivera (calf). if neither returns versus Como, Matteo Politano will adapt to the role.