Pasquale Mazzocchi News: Assists off bench

Mazzocchi assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win over Pisa.

Mazzocchi came off the bench in the 88th minute and registered his first goal contribution of the season just four minutes later, setting up Rasmus Hojlund's third goal. The right wing-back has seen limited league action this season, making only two starts in 15 appearances, creating four chances and attempting two shots.