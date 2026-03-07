Pathe Ciss Injury: Late call Sunday

Ciss (knee) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Sevilla, according to coach Inigo Perez, per Union Rayo. "We need to look at today's training session. The accumulation of matches will make us more cautious."

Ciss picked up a knee knock in the last matchup against Real Oviedo and has been limited in team training throughout the week. The midfielder is a late call for Sunday's clash against Sevilla and will be evaluated after the final training session Saturday. He started the last two matches for Rayo Vallecano, so his absence could shake up the starting XI, with Gerard Gumbau and Oscar Valentin the likely duo in the double pivot if Ciss is ruled out.