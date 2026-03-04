Pathe Ciss Injury: Leaves with knee issue in win

Pathe Ciss headshot

Ciss was replaced after suffering a knee knock during the final minutes of Wednesday's 3-0 win over Oviedo, according to Union Rayo.

Ciss put in a strong all-around effort in holding midfield before picking up a knock to his knee late against Oviedo. While there's hope that this is a minor knock for the player, he'll need to be assessed ahead of the weekend's visit to Sevilla. His potential exclusion from the squad would lead to either Pedro Diaz moving to a more defensive role or the addition of a direct replacement between Oscar Valentin and Gerard Gumbau.

