Pathe Ciss Injury: Left off team sheet
Ciss (knee) is out for Sunday's match against Sevilla.
Ciss is still dealing with a knee injury from the last outing and is not with his team, instead still resting the injury. He will look to return next match after just missing out, a starter for the club when he is fit.
