Pathe Ciss headshot

Pathe Ciss Injury: Left off team sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Ciss (knee) is out for Sunday's match against Sevilla.

Ciss is still dealing with a knee injury from the last outing and is not with his team, instead still resting the injury. He will look to return next match after just missing out, a starter for the club when he is fit.

Pathe Ciss
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pathe Ciss See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pathe Ciss See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
227 days ago