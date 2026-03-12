Pathe Ciss News: Appears in Conference League

Ciss (knee) recorded one shot (zero on goal) and four clearances over 87 minutes of play in Thursday's UEFA Conference League win over Samsunspor.

Ciss missed the previous La Liga match against Sevilla due to the injury, but he avoided a significant issue and rejoined the squad for European action. While he has missed plenty of games due to suspension and fitness blows, he's one of Rayo's most valuable defensive midfielders and should challenge Gerard Gumbau and Oscar Valentin for starts for the rest of the campaign, though he might offer little attacking upside.