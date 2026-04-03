Pathe Ciss News: Available after suspension

Ciss has served his one-game La Liga ban and may be selected again going forward.

Ciss will compete for a center-back or midfield spot after being ineligible in Friday's win over Elche. While he's not guaranteed to play, he could share playing time with all of Oscar Valentin, Unai Lopez and Gerard Gumbau for the remainder of the season. If given the opportunity, the Senegalese will be valuable for defensive stats and occasional shots, having scored two goals while averaging 2.9 clearances and 2.3 tackles per game over his last seven league appearances.