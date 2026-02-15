Pathe Ciss headshot

Pathe Ciss News: Ban over

Published on February 15, 2026

Ciss is no longer suspended and is an option for the club's upcoming games.

Ciss has served his ban and is no longer on the sidelines, with the midfielder already an option again. With 12 starts in 16 appearances this season and one goal to his name, the midfielder has been a regular sight on the field, likely to earn the start in most games moving forward.

Pathe Ciss
Rayo Vallecano
