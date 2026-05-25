Pathe Ciss News: Ends league campaign with assist

Ciss assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Deportivo Alaves. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Ciss was given the rest ahead of the Conference League final against Crystal Palace but was called upon from the bench with his side trailing and made an immediate impact, setting up Sergio Camello for the team's first goal to register his first league assist of the season. The versatile midfielder has been one of the most important figures in a historic Rayo Vallecano campaign that has led the club to their first European final, excelling in midfield and most recently in a defensive role, posting 54 tackles, 36 interceptions, 78 clearances and 16 blocks across 29 appearances (20 starts) in the league while contributing two goals from eight shots offensively and backing that up with 13 tackles, 24 interceptions, 38 clearances and seven blocks and one assist across 11 Conference League outings (10 starts) with still one final game to come.