Pathe Ciss News: Nets one
Ciss scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 1-1 draw against Levante.
Ciss recorded the lone goal for Rayo Vallecano on Monday, getting just the one shot on target. He's made five appearances since Jan 24, starting three of them while recording two goals on two shots on target, two key passes and winning five tackles in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pathe Ciss See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pathe Ciss See More