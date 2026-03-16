Pathe Ciss headshot

Pathe Ciss News: Nets one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Ciss scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Monday's 1-1 draw against Levante.

Ciss recorded the lone goal for Rayo Vallecano on Monday, getting just the one shot on target. He's made five appearances since Jan 24, starting three of them while recording two goals on two shots on target, two key passes and winning five tackles in that span.

Pathe Ciss
Rayo Vallecano
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