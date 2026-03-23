Pathe Ciss News: Set for suspension

Ciss will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Ciss picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for the next clash against Elche after the international break. The versatile midfielder has been a regular starter for Rayo Vallecano this season in both the midfield or back line, therefore his absence will be felt, with Gerard Gumbau getting a larger role for that game.