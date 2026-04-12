Patric Injury: Fit for Fiorentina fixture

Patric (toe) will be an option for Monday's game versus Fiorentina, Corriere dello Sport relayed.

Patric will return after sitting out one fixture because of a bruised toe and will be an option in a few roles in the midfield and in the back. He has posted at least one clearance in six straight appearances, totaling 24, contributing to two clean sheets and posting three interceptions, four blocks and two off-target shots over that span.