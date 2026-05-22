Patric Injury: Fit for Pisa fixture

Patric (Achilles/thigh) has logged multiple full training sessions this week and will be in contention to start Saturday, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Patric is set to return from a one-game absence and will be in contention with Danilo Cataldi, who's also banged up, and Reda Belahyane, while Kenneth Taylor and Nicolo Rovella are suspended in the midfield. Patric has registered three shots (zero on target), seven cleararances and two blocks in his last five appearances (three starts).