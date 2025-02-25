Fantasy Soccer
Patric headshot

Patric Injury: Picks up new injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Patric wasn't called up for Tuesday's Coppa Italia game versus Inter due to an edema in his foot, Corriere dello Sport informed.

Patric is dealing with discomfort in the same area where a tendon injury cost him a couple of months. He won't be shut down for now but will be managed and miss some matches here and there when the schedule is busy. He migth serve only as an emergecy option when the other three center-backs are available.

Patric
Lazio
