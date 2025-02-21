Fantasy Soccer
Patric headshot

Patric Injury: Probable for Venezia match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Patric (ankle) has ramped up in training throughout the week and is set to be called up for Saturday's game against Venezia, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Patric has skipped two months due to an ankle tendon injury. He'll resume deputizing Alessio Romagnoli and Mario Gila along with Samuel Gigot. He has registered five tackles (two won), three interceptions, nine clearances and one block in his last five displays, contributing to one clean sheet.

Patric
Lazio
More Stats & News
