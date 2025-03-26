Patric Injury: Will have season-ending surgery

Patric announced that he will go under the knife to repair a torn peroneus tendon.

Patric missed a couple of months during the winter because of the same issue but didn't fully get past it and eventually opted to get the operation. He has played 17 times (10 starts) this campaign. Samuel Gigot and Elseid Hysaj will soak his minutes behind the starters Alessio Romagnoli and Mario Gila in the middle of the defense.