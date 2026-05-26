Patric News: DNP in Pisa contest

Patric (Achilles/thigh) wasn't fielded in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Pisa.

Patric was in contention to start after shaking off a pair of minor physical problem but ended up not seeing any minutes, as the coach switched things up in the season finale. He got some action mainly as a midfielder while Danilo Cataldi and Nicolo Rovella were both hurt, registering 32 clearances, six blocks and five shots (zero on target) in 14 showings (six starts).