Patric News: DNP in Pisa contest
Patric (Achilles/thigh) wasn't fielded in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Pisa.
Patric was in contention to start after shaking off a pair of minor physical problem but ended up not seeing any minutes, as the coach switched things up in the season finale. He got some action mainly as a midfielder while Danilo Cataldi and Nicolo Rovella were both hurt, registering 32 clearances, six blocks and five shots (zero on target) in 14 showings (six starts).
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